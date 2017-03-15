Upcoming CoCoRaHS training in Illinois

CoCoRaHS observers provide a great service to the community by providing information on precipitation across the state. This information is used by scientists, community officials, farmers and emergency managers. Even your friends and neighbors can see where daily precipitation has occurred in Illinois. Anyone with an interest in the weather or the environment is welcome and encouraged to participate.

For more information on CoCoRaHS, click here.

Below are currently scheduled training sessions in Illinois. This training is free, but you must register if you wish to attend.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 @ 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Minooka, IL

Minooka Branch Meeting Room

More information contact Bill Mossis via email at wmvireo88@gmail.com

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 @ 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Beardstown, IL

Lincoln Land Community College Regional Center

109 White Pine Lane

Register at http://go.illinois.edu/cocorahs or call (217) 242-7424

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 @ 6:30 P M – 8:00 PM

Mt. Vernon, IL

University of Illinois Extension

4618 Broadway, 62864

Register at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=16154 or call (618) 242-2780