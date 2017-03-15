Bill to modernize birth certificates making way through Legislature

SPRINGFIELD - A bill to make it easier for transgender people to change their birth certificates is making its way through the Illinois General Assembly.

The new proposed bill would allow for transgender people to update their birth certificates with the sex they identify with, without receiving gender reassignment surgery.

Currently, Illinois law allows for the sex to be changed on a birth certificate only if a person has undergone surgery. Supporters of the bill say this fifty year old law is preventing thousands of people from being able to change their birth certificates to match their identities.

"The reality is that I can not afford to get surgery right now. And I may never be able to afford it. My financial situation should not be a road block in being fully recognized as a woman,. I've been able to update my state ID so that it is accurate. But the fact that my birth certificate, that fundamental document does not match my ID can cause confusion and even worse when one is asked to provide both forms of identification. I hope this bill will pass quickly" said Maya Zimmerman, a transgender woman and supporter of the bill.

If the bill goes into law, Bill Sponsor Representative Greg Harris (D-Chicago) says before a new birth certificate is issued, a medical evaluation must be conducted.

The bill has passed a House committee and will now head to the House floor for debate.

There are currently 14 other states that have similar laws.