Road construction on I-57 and I-74 to last several months

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – Illinois State Police want motorists to be aware of two major road construction projects starting in April.

Troopers will be working with the Illinois Department of Transportation on two major road construction projects in District 10.

The first project is set to start on April 3, 2017, running for approximately eight months. That project will be on Interstate 57 northbound and southbound, between milepost 224 and 236, which is the Sadorus Road Overpass (224) to one mile south of I-74 (236), Champaign County (Pesotum to Champaign).

The second road construction project is set to start on April 17, 2017, and run for several months. It will be eastbound and westbound on the I-74 bridge, just west of the Bowman Avenue Interchange, Vermilion County.

Illinois State Police say during these long construction periods, it is crucial for motorists to slow down in construction zones. Work zone speed limits are enforced regardless of if the workers are present or not. Troopers in the Photo Enforcement Vans can capture a motorist’s picture, speed and license plate and send the citation in the mail.

Fines for speeding in a construction zone start at $375.

Motorists should also be aware of the Move Over Law, requiring them to move over for service vehicles. This applies to police, fire, ambulance, road construction, tow trucks and civilians on the side of the roadway with their emergency lights activated.