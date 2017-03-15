Reinvigorated push for Automatic Voter Registration

Springfield- Illinois Lawmakers are pushing to get automatic voter registration approved in Illinois.

This is the second time that legislation has been proposed in the state. Last year, lawmakers approved automatic voter registration but Governor Rauner vetoed the bill.

This renewed push addresses the Governor's concerns with the previous bill. This new bill would change the effective date to July 2018, which would allow time for state agencies to prepare for the changes in law. It would also allow for an up front opt-out of the automatic registration. The previous version allowed for an opt-out but on the back end.

The bill is designed to make it easier for residents to get registered to vote by automatically registering anyone who is getting a new or updated driver's license, or using other state services.

"That's the point is to streamline bureaucracy. Making it easier on tax paying citizens in Illinois to interact with their government, all the while saving money and increasing accuracy of our voter roles and making sure we have more participation." said Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill).

There are two versions of the automatic voter registration bill, one in the Senate and one in the House.

The Senate version passed out of committee on Wednesday Afternoon, it now heads to the floor for debate.