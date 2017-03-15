Shelbyville adds new business Downtown

SHELBYVILLE - My Little Bird on Main has transformed a former bank into a completely new business.

Karen Brueggemann had the idea and created a space for food, friends to meet, and shopping under one roof. With the help from her husband Craig, and the building's owner, the former bank building on Main Street is now the home of My Little Bird.

The name comes for Karen's daughter whose first word was bird.

The shop offers boutique style shopping with clothes, shoes, purses, home décor, jewelry and more. They serve a menu of lunch items including a signature chicken salad sandwich, a large bird shaped sugar cookie, cupcakes, ice cream and salads.

Open 9 to 5 Monday through Saturday, its part of a new growth happening in Shelbyville.

My Little Bird was featured in Sean Streaty's Business Watch.