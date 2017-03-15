Loukinens’ on 4th to offer casual upscale eatery experience in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – A new upscale restaurant is set to open in fall of 2017, right across from the Illinois Governor’s Mansion and blocks from the Old State Capitol and Lincoln historic sites.

Loukinens’ on 4th is currently under renovation, to be located in the distinctive arched façade building at 517 South Fourth Street, which has been vacant for more than seven years. It is keeping with the pace of downtown revitalization, while also meeting the growing demand for finer contemporary cuisine in the capital city.

Restaurant officials say the new eatery will serve exceptional dishes with seasonally available local ingredients from the Farmers Market. The menu will be created by award-winning Executive Chef Keith Loukinen.

The restaurant is the product of a lifelong dream of co-owners Keith and Laurie Loukinen, who each have worked in the food, hotel and hospitality industry for more than 25 years.

“Our vision for Loukinens’ is a casual comfortable gathering place with exceptionally delicious dishes and outstanding service. By striving to serve our community and visitors from all over the country, we will aspire to serve the most succulent foods you’ll ever eat,” Keith says.

The Loukinens also both have strong ties with the Springfield community.

Keith has served as the Director of Food and Beverage and Executive Chef at the Wyndham Springfield where he co- created Nick & Nino’s Penthouse Steakhouse and the Grille at City Centre. Additionally, Keith brings to this new venture extensive culinary development from venues such as The Breakers, Pier 66, Adam’s Mark Hotels in Florida and Texas, and Hilton Hotels in Maryland and Illinois. He is the recipient of OpenTable Diners’ Choice awards from 2013 to 2016.

Laurie is the broker/owner of Capital Commercial Properties since 2001 and brings a love of the community and extensive service and management experience in the restaurant industry since 1987.

Loukinens’ on 4th will feature a 66-seat dining room and 30+ seat lounge area, along with a private meeting space in the lower level. It will be open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.