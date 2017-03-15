Loukinens’ on 4th to offer casual upscale eatery experience in Springfield

Loukinens’ on 4th to offer casual upscale eatery experience in SpringfieldPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
One dead after Moultrie County crash
Four others were taken to hospitals after the rollover.
-
Local UFC legend injured in train crash
RAYMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A local UFC legend who was seriously injured in a truck versus train crash in Montgomery County Friday morning is receiving treatment at a Springfield hospital.
-
Woman airlifted following Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police continue to investigate a shooting that left one woman injured Thursday afternoon.
-
Family restaurant to close after 9 years of success
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- According to Stephanie Cooper, co-owner of the Main Hangar at Decatur Airport, the restaurant is more about family than anything. Her mother and father emigrated from Sicily in the late 70's to come to America and find success.
-
Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
-
Police share progress in missing scholar search
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say the search for a missing woman is moving forward quickly.
-
FBI believes missing U of I student was kidnapped
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI continues to help in the search for a missing scholar from the University of Illinois.
-
Man shot in Decatur Thursday night
One man was shot Thursday evening, sustaining a non-life-threatening wound, police said.
-
Arrest made in shooting of pregnant woman
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield have arrested a suspect in connection to shooting that killed a pregnant woman.
-
5 die after train hits car near Pana
A fifth person was in critical condition early Thursday.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Woman injured in Decatur shooting, airlifted to hospital
-
Meridian's Sheppard ready for first head coaching job
-
5 die after train hits car near Pana
-
Family restaurant to close after 9 years of success
-
Child welfare check results in meth bust
-
Illinois Made, Illinois Proud: Prairie Hill Winery
-
-
-
Police: Man arrested after stealing car with kids inside
-
Decatur Fire Department investigating vacant home fire
-
Current Events
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.