Sue Scherer introduces legislation to help with substitute teacher shortage

The substitute teacher shortage is affecting students state-wide. Nearly 600 classrooms a day around the state go without a substitute teacher. Signs in front of many Decatur Public Schools show that the need for substitute teachers exists here in Central Illinois.

Thousands of classrooms around Illinois go without teachers each week. The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools recently surveyed 400 districts in the state. The survey finds that more than 16,500 teachers are absent each week and schools are failing to find enough substitute teachers to cover more than 3,000 of those absences.

Representative Sue Scherer has witnessed the problem first-hand.

"It's really harmful for the students. I witnessed that through my years of teaching, myself. The principal might try to put two classrooms together with one teacher. We've got a terrible problem with trying to find substitute teachers," explains Scherer.

Scherer is filing a measure to address the substitute teacher shortage. Her proposed legislation would help substitute teachers with one of their initial fees.

"The fees right now are very high," Scherer says , "They have to do a background check, fingerprint, application fee, another state fee, a physical from their doctor, and a TB test. It's quite expensive for someone who doesn't have a job and is looking for a job. There's a $50 application fee. If the person comes in and becomes a substitute teacher and can prove that they've taught 10 days as a substitute, they'll get their $50 application fee reimbursed to them."

Springfield School District 186 released a statement saying, "We have a continuous need for substitute teachers to strengthen our pool to support our workforce of about 1,100 certified staff. We have recently raised our daily sub rate to $100 to stay competitive and net additional applicants. We are always recruiting substitutes and encourage anyone with a bachelor's degree and an interest in obtaining a sub license to call our Human Resources department at 217-525-3006."

Scherer hopes that if the legislation passes, more people will apply for substitute teaching jobs. She says the bill is currently in committee and expects it to move out of committee next week.

Champaign School District 4 says they need 85 substitute teachers, on average, per day in the district. Champaign, Springfield, and Decatur school districts report substitute teachers making about $100 per day.

For more information on how to become a substitute teacher, contact your local school district's HR department or read more here.