Senate Democrats deny Governor Rauner's budget bill

Springfield- The Senate Executive Committee killed Governor Rauner's Unbalanced Budget Response Act Wednesday.

The bill was part of Governor Rauner's FY 2018 budget proposal, and would have given him the authority to make cuts in all areas of government spending except in K-12 General State Aid, early education and debt service, if lawmakers were unable to pass a balanced budget.

Governor Rauner's administration released this statement after the bill was voted down in committee. “Governor Rauner has said from the beginning that if the legislature is unwilling to fulfill its constitutional obligation to pass a balanced budget, he is prepared to balance the budget on his own. We are deeply disappointed that the Senate majority voted down a bill to give the governor the ability to make spending cuts and balance the budget. If Senate Democrats are unwilling to let the governor balance the budget on his own, they have no alternative but to work with him to achieve a bipartisan balanced budget that makes structural changes to our broken system.”

Republican Senator Dale Righter echoes what the administration is saying. "If they are not willing to go through line by line figure out where we can cut and do that, then give the authority to the Governor and let him do it. We have got to balance this budget , again they said no to that so we are left with a Democrat majority that is not giving us any options or answers on how to deal with this problem." he said.

But Democrats are criticizing the Governor for his inability to identify what cuts he would make. During the committee Senators grilled Governor Rauner's budget director Scott Harry for what cuts he would make if given the authority, however Harry said there was no list of proposed cuts.