Fleet Feet Sports to host run to support family of Austin Ray

DECATUR – Local sporting goods store Fleet Feet Sports is hosting an event to support the family of Austin Ray, who passed away after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.

Fleet Feet Sports will host a 1 and 3-mile run called "Run for the Ray's" from the store on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 a.m.

They will be taking donations for the former athlete’s family. All levels of runners and walkers are encouraged to participate. Those who cannot run can also deposit donations at Fleet Feet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that Saturday.

20-year-old Ray, of Mt. Zion, was found dead from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash sometime early Saturday, March 11. Friends of Ray said they last saw him at a home on Turpin Road at around 1 a.m. that morning. They later found him at 1:30 p.m. on March 11, crashed into a creek near a bank of trees in the area of Fuyao Glass.

Ray was a well-known athlete in the Central Illinois community.

He was a 2014 graduate of Mt. Zion High School, where he excelled as a running back on the football team. Ray holds many rushing records at Mt. Zion and was selected as 1st Team All State in 2012 and 2nd Team All State in 2013.

In college, Ray was selected as Special Teams Player of the Year in his freshman year on the football team at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois.

According to Ray's obituary, a community celebration of his life is also being held at the Mt. Zion High School Gymnasium on Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. with a visitation following on the football field. Those attending are asked to wear red and white spirit wear to honor Ray.

