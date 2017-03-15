Gambling addiction hotline and text-line could help addicts in Illinois

Gambling is a pastime enjoyed by many.

"It's a chance to win big,” says Mary Lou King, someone who enjoys gambling in moderation. “You’ve got to have the mentality to know I'm going to play and I am probably going to lose."

Mary Lou says she gambles about once a week. While she knows her limits, she’s aware the hobby can quickly become an addiction for many.

"There's a lot of people that do get addicted really easily, because they don’t know when to say when," added Mary Lou.

With six to eight million people facing a gambling addiction in America, the state of Illinois has a hot line for those who feel they have a problem. Those who feel they have a problem can call or text a counselor 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

"It just depends sometime they put five dollars in sometimes they put fifty,” says Karen Mayor, who works at a video gaming parlor. She feels no one has an issue where she works.

“If they are I do not know, but I don't think so I think most people just do it for fun," added Karen.

Although she doesn’t see addiction regularly at her place of work, she agrees that the new services are a good idea.

"I think if they need it they need to have it," added Karen.

However, both feel the benefits of video gaming out weight the potential costs.

"I've talked to some people they own businesses and yeah they are making money off of it," says Mary Lou.

"More people stay here then travel to do this same thing, it keeps the tax dollars here,” says Karen.

This month is National Problem Gambling Awareness month.

To help those addicts, gamblers can text a counselor anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week by texting "ILGAMB" to 53342. Online live chat services are also available with hotline counselors, you can find out more by visit the Illinois Alliance on Gambling’s website.