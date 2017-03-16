NIT UPDATE: Redbirds advance; Illini learn second round date

ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State erased any doubts that it could muster enough energy to get past Big West Conference champion UC-Irvine and raced past the No. 8-seeded Anteaters 85-71 on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT.



Deontae Hawkins hit 6 of 6 3-pointers for a team-high 22 points, MiKyle McIntosh and Paris Lee contributed 13 points apiece and Phil Fayne added 11 points in the double-digit win for the No. 1-seeded Redbirds.



As a team Illinois State shot 13 of 25 from long range (52 percent) and outrebounded UC-Irvine 41-36. Up next for the Redbirds is a Monday matchup with No. 4 seed Central Florida, which beat No. 5 seed Colorado to get to the Sweet 16.



ILLINOIS

Illinois' second-round opponent in the NIT will be No. 6 seed Boise State, which upset No. 3 seed Utah. Illinois announced on Wednesday night that the game will be played at 8 p.m. on Monday night at the State Farm Center.