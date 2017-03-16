Garth Brooks adds fourth show in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - Due to popular demand Garth Brooks will have four shows at the State Farm Center.

The third and fourth shows were announced on Thursday just minutes after tickets went back on sale. When the website first offered tickets the website crashed due to the amount of traffic on the site.

The shows are April 28, 29 and 30th. Tickets are now on sale for all four shows. One additional show will be on Saturday at 3 p.m. and the second on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The Garth Brooks World Tour stop in Champaign was announced on Wednesday, March 1. This will be Brooks’ first appearance in Champaign since 1997 and his last stop in Illinois as part of his World Tour.