Decatur police seeking public assistance in solving Decatur Auto Parts theft

DECATUR – Decatur police are turning to the community for help in solving several thefts that took place on Woodford Street last week.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a vehicle, along with several car parts and batteries, went missing from the lot of Decatur Auto Parts, located at 2500 N. Woodford St., went missing in the early morning hours of March 6. They believed it happened sometime between 4:45 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. Police suspect, after studying the surveillance video, that the individuals who committed the crime appear to be in their twenties.

Authorities have also attached stills from the surveillance video, in hopes the suspects will be identified.

If anyone recognizes the people in the stills or has any other information about the thefts, they are urged to call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711, or the Investigations team at 217-424-2734.