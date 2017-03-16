Busey offering $1,000 scholarship for low-to-moderate income students

CHAMPAIGN – Busey is now accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship, available to any students in need in the communities it serves.

The Community Reinvestment Act Scholarship is open to low-to-moderate income students in Central Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana and southwest Florida. This scholarship is for students pursuing studies at a college or university and must be used during the upcoming academic year.

Senior Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act Officer at Busey, David Gillon says education is one of the most important investments the business can make to the community.

“Busey proudly supports the academic endeavors of students and has provided more than $100,000 over the last fourteen years through the Community Reinvestment Act Scholarship. We encourage all eligible students to apply,” Gillon adds.

In order to quality for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a resident of the county they’re applying in for the past three years A high school graduate or equivalent Enrolled or eligible for admission as a degree candidate or university approved by the scholarship committee Annual gross family income cannot exceed 80 percent of the median income

The Community Reinvestment Act Scholarship is available for up to two students in Champaign & Ford Counties, Macon & Shelby Counties, McLean & Livingston Counties and Peoria County in Illinois.

Applicants should complete the application on the Busey scholarship page and provide supporting documents on or before April 30, 2017. To learn more, interested parties can also call 1-800-67-BUSEY.