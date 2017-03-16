Decatur chapter observing national Boys & Girls Club week with activities

DECATUR - The Decatur Boys and Girls Club will celebrate the nationwide program with an open house and other activities.

"Open the Door, Take to the Tour" will take place March 27 through March 31. The week will feature the following activities:

A Family Fun Day is set for Tuesday, March 28 at the Decatur Boys and Girls Club from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. a special guest speaker and entertainment are planned for Celebration of Greatness;

Thursday, March 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. is BGC Decatur Prom with crowning of a King and Queen and Prince and Princess complete with a red carpet;

Friday, March 31 is All Star Game Day with a dunk contest and game between members and alum.

For more information call the Decatur Boys and Girls Club or visit the chapter's website.