5 downtown Springfield bars fail liquor compliance checks

Springfield- Five downtown bars in the capital city failed liquor compliance checks.

On Saturday, March 11, the State Liquor Board held the compliance checks. It checked 17 bars to see if alcohol was being sold to minors.

These five bars failed the compliance checks:

DH Brown

CafÃ© Andiamo

Remedy Bar & Drinkery

411 East

Balens Bar and Grill

Violators must go before an administrative judge appointed by the liquor commission. Establishments with a first-time failure could face a $500 fine, and subsequent failures could warrant up to a $3,500 fine or a one-day liquor license suspension.

At four compliance failures, a bar could have its license to sell alcohol revoked.