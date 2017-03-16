U of I researcher: Reward for soybean farmers helping with research

URBANA – The University of Illinois leader of a multi-state soybean research project is putting a call out to farmers to help gather data for the project.

U of I crop sciences professor Emerson Nafziger has asked for participants before, but because so few have signed on, he is now putting out the call again.

“We only need two or three producers in each soybean-growing county in Illinois to get the job done,” explains Nafziger.

Nafziger is asking for soybean farmers to provide information for up to four soybean fields on a simple form (one per crop year, 2014 to 2016). That information can be entered here. The form requests about 20 pieces of information for each field, including field location, planting date, variety and seeding rate. Most farmers will be able to submit the information for a field in 10 to 15 minutes.

Anyone who fills out the information forms and returns a gift card request will receive a $50 gift card for completing the project.

“This project can be described as a search to find what we should work on next with regard to soybean research. The goal is to have thousands of fields in a large database, then to see how soil, weather, and management interact to produce yield,” Nafziger says.

Nafziger also encourages FFA and college students to participate, adding it will give them experience with scientific studies and a reward for their efforts. He also says, the more fields they are able to get information on, the more useful this project will be.

“As the largest and best state for soybean production, we are hoping to produce the largest and best set of information of all states involved in this effort,” Nafziger adds.

Farmers who want to participate can fill out the form online or contact Nafziger, at ednaf@illinois.edu or soyncsrp@illinois.edu, to have forms sent by email. More details about the project can be found here.