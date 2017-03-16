Danville Public Works hosting job fair for seasonal work

DANVILLE – Throughout the year, the City of Danville employs seasonal workers to assist with critical functions, and a job fair is being held to fill these positions.

City officials say positions in the Public Works Department play a very important role in providing quality services to the citizens of Danville. These positions include: residential household and landscape waste collection, maintenance of roadways, maintenance of grounds, golf course upkeep, pool lifeguarding and sanity sewer operations.

The purpose of the upcoming job fair is to educate and inform potential candidates of job opportunities and the skill sets desired for these jobs.

Officials say the job fair also helps them assess if prior staff will be returning for the season and in what capacity. They say anyone interested in returning that cannot make it to the job fair should contact the Public Works Department immediately.

Consideration for openings is based on the following requirements:

Must have valid Illinois Driver’s License with good driving record

Must have high school diploma or GED (Must provide certificate if interviewed) or if still in school, candidate must be 16 years of age for the municipal pool and 18 years of age to operate equipment

Must be able to pass a background check

Must have good work record and demonstrate sufficient communication skills

Hiring representatives say these positions do not include benefits, and participation in the job fair does not guarantee an individual will be hiring during the 2017 season.

The job fair will be held at the Public Works facility, located as 1155 E. Voorhees Street, on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Any questions should be directed to the department at (217) 431-2288.