Battling opioid addiction In Logan County

Lincoln – A task force in Logan County has been working for more than a year to address the opioid epidemic.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, heroin use has increased significantly in the United States and continues to rise. The number of people who die from heroin-related overdoses in the U-S is nearly four times what it was a decade ago.

“Our community collaboration efforts to address the opioid epidemic in Logan County began over a year ago. We established work teams and meaningful objectives to guide our efforts,” said Angela Stoltzenburg, manager of Healthy Communities Partnership.

Members of the Lincoln Fire Department now carry Narcan which is an antidote used in overdose cases.

For more information contact Angela at Healthy Communities Partnership at 217-605-5008. HCP is funded by the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation.