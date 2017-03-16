Springfield NOAA weather radio station WXJ75 temporarily out of service

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The National Weather Service in Lincoln says the Springfield NOAA weather radio station 162.400 WXJ75 is temporarily our of service. Here is the latest update from the NWS:

The Springfield Illinois NOAA Weather Radio Station (WXJ-75) is temporarily off the air. We are working the issue and hope to have the station back up as soon as possible. Adjacent stations that may provide coverage in the interim are located near Shelbyville (162.500 Mhz), Jacksonville (162.525 Mhz), and Peoria (162.475 Mhz).