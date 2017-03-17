Decatur's 'Skywalker' took on literal giant in 1994 NCAA Tournament

DECATUR -- These days he goes by "Coach," "Rodney" or "Dad."



But it wasn't that long ago that Decatur native Rodney Walker went by another name by national network broadcasting teams: "Skywalker."



The St. Teresa grad and his famous 40-plus inch vertical were the talk of pregame at the first round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament, in which Walker's New Mexico State Aggies took on future NBA star Bryant "Big Country" Reeves and No. 4 Oklahoma State as the No. 13 seed in Oklahoma City.



The Aggies would lose that game, but Walker would later go on to be named First Team All-Big West Conference, Preseason NIT All-Tournament and a participant in the 1995 College Dunk Contest on ESPN. He currently lives in Decatur and coaches the Eisenhower High boys basketball team.



Click the video above as WAND's Gordon Voit takes a trip to Walker's famous "Campustown" man cave to talk about tournament memories, the small conference vs. big conference at-large selection debate and his notorious "hops". Plus don't miss footage from the WAND archives dating back to 1994!