Video captures security guard shooting bank robbery suspect

ROCKFORD – A video released this week by police in Rockford Illinois showing a security guard firing a gun at a suspect has gone viral.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and the FBI were called to an attempted bank robbery at Alpine Bank at 2218 Mulford Road on Jan. 20.

In the video released by police you see a suspect enter the bank and fire a round into the ceiling. The security guard working at the bank fired his gun at the suspect and struck him. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Laurence Turner, was later pronounced dead.

The shooting was investigated as a homicide. Following the investigation, it was ruled that the security guard was justified in the fatal shooting of Turner.

Police also connected Turner to several other armed robberies in the area.

No injuries were reported during the shooting.