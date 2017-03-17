JCPenney puts 138 stores on chopping block

PLANO, TEXAS – JCPenney is set close nearly 140 stores nationwide in order to cut costs, according to a release from the company on Friday.

This follows the closure of other big department stores closings, including Sears and Macy’s and HHGregg.

"We believe closing stores will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers,” said Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of JCPenney.

In Illinois, the location in Bloomington at Eastland Mall will close, along with locations in Canton, Effingham, Macomb, Peru and Sterling.

As a result of the stores closing JCPenney will also close two distribution centers. One in Lakeland Florida and the second in Buena California.

