Children's Museum, Scovill introduce ZooMu Pass

DECATUR – The Children’s Museum of Illinois and Scovill Zoo are teaming up to make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun at both locations.

Now you can purchase a Family ZooMu Pass and receive benefits at Scovill Zoo and the Children’s Museum for just one price all year long.

The pass costs $155 for one year of both facilities. Benefits include admission to the zoo and museum every day of the season, discounts on parties, camps, classes, train rides, carousel tickets and much more.

Purchase the pass before July 1 and get four limited edition ZooMu stadium cups.

For more information call Scovill Zoo at 421-7435 or the Children’s Museum at 423-5437.