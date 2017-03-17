St. Pat's, Lent, NCAA Tournament In One Night

Decatur – St. Patrick’s Day, Lent and NCAA basketball all in one night keeps Decatur restaurant owners on their toes.

“You can’t beat it,” Local’s 101 owner Matt Sites told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “You’ve got to love this time of year.”

Sites is trying for that tricky balance between meat and fish. There is the traditional St. Patrick’s Day fare like corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, Reuben sandwiches and an Irish burger.

But since it’s Lent many Catholics will only have fish dishes.

“We’re still running Cod specials. We have cod, salmon, shrimp. A lot of different options,” Sites stated.

Many Catholic dioceses around the country are allowing their members to eat meat today. However, the Diocese of Springfield is not one of them encouraging Catholics to eat fish.

With the NCAA tournament in its second night there are additional specials being offered. They include beer buckets, wings and nachos at Local’s 101.