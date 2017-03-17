Rauner files appeal on AFSCME contract implementation

Springfield - The Rauner Administration has filed a direct appeal to the State Supreme Court in AFSCME's case to block the administration from implementing his final offer.

On March 3rd, the 4th district appellate court put a temporary hold on the state labor board's contract negotiations between Governor Rauner and AFSCME.

That ruling means Rauner cannot change their current employee contract or impose limits.

On Friday March 17th, Rauner is hoping to over turn the ruling so he can implement his contract terms for state workers.

“After 67 days of negotiation, the Administration presented AFSCME with a contract that reflects our last, best, and final offer. This is as far as we can go, and it is time to implement it. Every day we don't costs our taxpayers more than $2 million, which is why we are asking the Illinois Supreme Court to resolve this case quickly. The taxpayers deserve a contract substantially similar to the one ratified by 20 other unions and includes earning overtime after 40 hours, implementing merit pay, and using volunteers,” says General Counsel Dennis Murashko.

Rauner proposed contract includes changes to employee health care which AFSCME says it would cost workers more. Also in the contract, Rauner is trying to make overtime start at 40 hours and under current contract state workers get it after 37.5 hours.

AFSCME leaders say they are hoping to compromise and return to bargaining while Governor Rauner wants the union to accept his latest offer.

Last month, AFSCME members authorized a strike.