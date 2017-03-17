Discussions continue over YWCA block

Springfield- The discussion over what to do with the empty lot where the YWCA once stood is continuing in Springfield.

Downtown Springfield Inc, is hoping that the development of the block will give downtown an economic boost. "There is an urban planning wizard named Jane Jacobs and she famously said when you create a neighborhood that residents want to live in, you will also attract tourists and other visitors. We very much look at the Y block as first and foremost a place where we need to address the needs of a more liveable walkable downtown." said Lisa Clemmons Scott, Executive Director of Downtown Springfield Inc.

While there is no set plan yet, Downtown Springfield Inc is excited for the possibilities. "We've been hearing about different ideas that people have and we are kind of interested in negotiating a type of grand compromise about the types of things that could be there." said Clemmons Scott. "I think partially part of the park proposals was introduced, and then I think they could be part of building and TIF increment building and foot traffic attraction. I think all of those things can kind of come together on that space."

DSI is hoping the redevelopment of that block will help to bring people back to downtown. "Downtown needs density. Downtown needs to see an increase in the number of people who visit, who live here, who work here. That will be the thing that keeps business sustainable for downtown. If there is lots of different parts that come together to build that foot traffic to be a reason to attract people to come downtown then that would be very favorable to our business members,

Downtown Springfield Inc is not part of the Mayor's new RFP on the development of that area.