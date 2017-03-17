President Trumps new budget could cut funding to Meal on Wheels

President Donald Trump is calling for a federal budget that will increase spending on defense and homeland security, while slashing funds allocated to health and human services.

"There's lots of studies where it makes them stay healthy because they are getting nutrition that they need, they’re not getting junk food it's food that's health for them, " said Greg Fitzgerald the senior services supervisor for meals on wheels in Macon county.

Greg is no stranger to budget woes. He's been dealing with issues surrounding the state's budget crisis for 2 years.

"The state obviously was behind on some of their payments for a while but we were able to sustain our program through that. Right now, the payments are consistent,” added Greg.

Now with threats of federal funding being taken away some clients are concerned.

"A lot of these people, it's the only meal they are going to get the whole day so if they don't have that meal any more where are they going to get their food, " says Greg.

While Greg doesn't seem to think Macon, county will be affected right away, they may have to make changes if funding is cut.

"The sources that we have say that we are probably going to anticipate some funding cuts, but that it should be minimal, " added Greg. "You know we just try to look at their situations and just try to base that on that but unfortunately, we have to put people on waiting lists. "

However, Greg feels the Decatur community’s generosity will help them if they find themselves in need.

"During previous funding cuts when we did have to cut the program back the community stepped forward helped supply some of that need so that people and the seniors in this community would continue to get home delivered meals, " says Greg.

President Trumps budget plan is just a proposal no official cuts have been made at this time.