Lanphier falls to high-powered Morgan Park in 3A semifinals

PEORIA -- The Lanphier Lions' first trip to State since 2012 began with a major challenge -- a semifinal matchup against 2013 and 2014 state champion Morgan Park.



The Lions trailed just 28-24 at the half but couldn't keep up in the second and fell 60-53 on Friday at Carver Arena.



Lanphier limited Morgan Park's high-powered offense to just 38.3 percent shooting, but the Lions shot just 30.3 percent themselves, and despite winning the turnover battle 19-9 they couldn't match the Mustangs down the stretch.



Cardell McGee led statewide No. 3 Lanphier with 12 points, while Aundrae Williams added 10 points. Morgan Park, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, was led by Lenell Henry's 12 points while five-star recruit Ayo Dosunmu was knocked out of the game with an injury four minutes in.



Lanphier will play Bloomington for third place on Saturday at 11 a.m.