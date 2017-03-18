WAND Vault: Rodney Walker makes Decatur proud during 1994 NCAA Tournament

Click the video above for an extra special trip into the WAND Archives!



Gordon Voit goes back in time with former WAND sports anchor Ron Rector to the 1994 NCAA Tournament. Rector reports from Oklahoma City, where Decatur native Rodney Walker and his New Mexico State Aggies try to upset No. 4 seed Oklahoma State in the first round. Walker, his mother Betty Walker, his former coach at St. Teresa Sean Taylor and then-New Mexico State coach Neil McCarthy also are interviewed about Walker's rise to the Division I ranks.



No. 13 seed New Mexico State would fall to Oklahoma State, led by future NBA star Bryant "Big Country" Reeves, with Walker contributing 9 points (second highest on the team) in the 65-55 loss. Walker was named All-Big West Tournament in that junior season of 1993-94, plus First Team All-Big West as a senior in 1994-95.



(Note: video is in black and white due to tape-to-digital technical issues)