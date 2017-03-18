Springfield police investigating shooting death discovery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says it is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on the city's northeast side.

On March 17, at about 4:28 p.m., Springfield police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of East Watch Street for a report of a man down inside the home. Upon arriving, Springfield police say they found a man who had died. Police also say the man appears to be a victim of "homicide by firearm."



The victim's identity is not being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

Stay tuned to WAND News for the latest.