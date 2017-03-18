Springfield shooting victim's identity released

SPRINGFIELD- Sangamon county coroner, Cinda Edwards released the name of the 24 year old man who was found dead inside an apartment building in Springfield, Friday afternoon.

24 year old Dezmeion Poole was found dead at his home in the 2100 block of East Watch Avenue. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

There have been no arrests at this time anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 217.788.8427.