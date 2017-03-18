Sun staying out longer as we approach spring

With spring right around the corner the sun is staying out longer and longer as each day passes. Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says we will see an additional 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight in the next 30 days.

Our sunrise was at 7:02 AM and sunset at 7:06 PM in Decatur on Saturday (March 18), giving us 12 hours and 4 minutes of daylight. On April 18, our sunrise will be at 6:13 AM and the sunset will be at 7:37 PM, giving us 13 hours and 24 minutes of daylight.

Spring officially starts at 5:29 AM CDT on Monday, March 20.

For a look at the forecast anytime, visit the WAND Weather Page.