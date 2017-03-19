3rd Annual Sista Girls Rock Soiree

3rd Annual Sista Girls Rock SoireePosted:
Staley Museum Vice-President passes away at 48
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Vice-President of the Staley Museum in Decatur has passed away.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – We now know the name of a central Illinois man who died in a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash.
Several deaths at nursing home under investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four recent deaths at the Champaign County Nursing Home are currently under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner.
Teen killed in deadly train crash named
BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) – Piatt County leaders have named the teen killed in a train collision.
U.S. 51 crash causes injury, closes road near Clinton
DEWITT COUNTY – (WAND) A part of U.S. 51 is closed after a Tuesday afternoon car crash.
Macon man arrested, charged with touching teen
MACON, Ill. (WAND) – A Macon man is accused of trying to touch a teen while she slept.
Mattoon man claims jackpot lottery prize
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man claimed a big lottery payout Tuesday.
Service, procession held for firefighter
Hundreds gathered Tuesday at a service for fallen Decatur firefighter Micah Wakeman.
Illini host blue-chipper Dosunmu and family
Click the video above to hear national Top 30 basketball prospect Ayo Dosunmu of Morgan Park High (Chicago) discuss his unofficial visit to campus, his new relationships with the Illinois coaching staff, the renovated State Farm Center, campus, his hashtag #WhyNotMe and more. In this bonus version, his father Quam Dosunmu and Morgan Park head coach Nick Irvin, the USA Today Illinois High School Coach of the Year, also share their thoughts. 0:00 - 1:24 Ayo Dosunmu, Top 30 national rec...
Springfield and Champaign fire crews help man Decatur stations
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield and Champaign fire crews helped man the Decatur fire stations while Decatur crews attended the funeral and visitation of fallen Micah Wakeman.
Second chance for Eastern Beltway grant
Hundreds pay respects to fallen Decatur firefighter
Overnight Forecast
