3rd Annual Sista Girls Rock Soiree

DECATUR- Founded in 2013, Sista Girls and Friends will host its Sista Girls Rock Soiree at the Decatur Club Friday, March 24, 2017 at 6pm.

The organization is a non-profit and was founded by CEO, Melverta Wilkins. The focus is to train and stimulate women and others in career building, work life balance, health, arts, and culture. The vision behind Wilkins approach is to bring young women and girls together to promote empowerment, sisterhood and sharing.

To purchase tickets follow the link. The Decatur Club is located at 158 W. Prairie St.