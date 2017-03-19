Hay help on the way for fire victims

DECATUR- After nearly two million acres in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado combined, all burned from last week's wildfires, local farmers are staging massive amounts of hay to be hauled to areas in need starting this weekend.

Chase Brown with the Tri-County Beef Association said, "Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado they have lost everything, In Kansas they lost an entire county. And I'm not just talking their grass they lost their fences they lost their homes, they lost all their feed and not counting their cattle that was lost as well."

Multiple semi trucks loaded up with hay were sent to Kansas with credit to Riley Farms of Cisco, Illinois.