Run for Austin Ray; funds raised for future scholarship

DECATUR- After 20 year old Austin Ray was found dead from a motorcycle crash last Saturday, residents in the community have come together to not just help his family but also to raise funds for a future athletic scholarship for students at Mt. Zion as well as Monmouth College.

Spin City and Fleet Feet Sports hosted a 1-3 mile run in his honor. Ray's family was there and shared their gratitude with WAND.

Kevin Ray, Austin's dad said, "you know a lot of people knew Austin as number 36, from Mt. Zion and Monmouth College and what we really want to get out to the community and the outpouring support and to the people who have texted us and contacted us, there was a lot more to the behind the number than Austin."

The new fund set up in his honor is called the A-ray 36 fund.