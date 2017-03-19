Birthday "do over" bash

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA- After a picture depicting a young lonely girl at her 6th birthday party went viral on social media. The Champaign-Urbana community full of willing vendors, threw young Kinley Montgomery a birthday bash she would never forget.

Hosted at the City Center, the party had food donated, photography, balloons and more.

Birthday princess, Kinley said, "I like this party cause I met new friends."

Photographer, Jessica Remesch said, "No kid should be sad on their birthday and she is such a sweet little girl. You know she can't believe all of this is happening for her, and it is a shame it can't happen for more kids."

Her hashtag #KinleyOnEllen is still circulating social media and will hopefully spread her message even further.