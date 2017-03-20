UPDATE: Name of pedestrian killed by car in Clinton released

CLINTON – A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a car on Monday, according to the Clinton Police Department.

Police were called to the intersection of Illinois Route 54 at East Washington Street for the report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around 6:40 a.m.

According to early investigations, the pedestrian was walking westbound across RT 54 at Washington Street when he was hit by a car traveling westbound. The victim was transported to Warner Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified Monday evening by the DeWitt County Coroner as 85-year-old William Towns, of Clinton.

The Illinois State Police District 6 and the Dewitt County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the incident.