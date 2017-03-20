Police: 3 involved in Sunday night smash-and-grab burglary

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help in its investigation into a burglary at Kohl's on March 19.

Springfield police say the smash-and-grab burglary happened at Kohl's facility in the 2900 block of South Veterans Parkway at about 2:35 a.m. According to detectives, two men and one woman ran inside the store after smashing glass to gain entry, and proceeded to grab clothing near the front of the store before leaving in a vehicle.

Springfield police add that the burglars are believed to have fled the scene in a white-colored Hyundai Sonata with possible Missouri registration of AK8J7G.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.