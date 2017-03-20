WAND's Spring Fit Challenge 2017

It's the first day of spring, and that means it's time for WAND's Spring Fit Challenge!

This year, the morning team, featuring Matt Loveless, Tamara Damante, Adam Del Rosso, and Noah Newman, will take on the night team, which consists of Sean Streaty, Dawn Sterling, J.C. Fultz, and Gordon Voit. However, we don't have team names picked yet, and that's where you come in!

We've set up a poll that will allow you to decide the names of each team. The choices for the morning team are; "Scrambled Legs," "Sun's Out Guns Out," and "Early Birds," while the choices for the evening team are "Hustle and Muscle," "Anchors Away," and " Weigh to Go." The names with the most votes will be announced on March 27.

