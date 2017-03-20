Red Cross encouraging blood donations throughout April

ILLINOIS - The American Red Cross is encouraging central Illinois residents to make potentially lifesaving blood donations during the month of April.

Red Cross officials say volunteer donors of all blood types are needed this spring, and that the donations can make a big impact on the lives of patients. According to data collected by the Red Cross, nearly 2.8 million people donated blood in 2016.

If you would like to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. You may make an appointment to donate blood by calling (800) 733-2767.

We have included a list of blood drive locations below:

Douglas County:

Arcola

3/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Salvage, 427 E County Rd 200 North

Atwood

3/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main Street



Logan County:

Lincoln

4/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd



Macon County:

Argenta

4/4/2017: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Argenta United Methodist Church, 520 West Elm

Decatur

3/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

3/27/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., MacArthur High School Decatur, 1499 W. Grand Ave.

3/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sharon United Methodist Church, 4363 West Center

Forsyth

3/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hickory Point Mall, Route 51 North, 1146 Hickory Point Mall

4/20/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Decatur Christian School, 137 S Grant St

Mount Zion

3/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street



Mason County:

Havana

3/20/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S Charlotte St

4/13/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Havana High School, 501 South McKinley St



Moultrie County:

Sullivan

4/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mason Point - Max Knight Bldg, 1 Masonic Way



Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo

4/15/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St



Christian County:

Kincaid

3/30/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Fork Junior/Senior High School, 612 Dial Street

Moweaqua

4/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 222 North Hanover

Pana

4/8/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart School/St. Patrick's Church, 219 South Locust Street

