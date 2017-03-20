Red Cross encouraging blood donations throughout April

Red Cross encouraging blood donations throughout AprilPosted: Updated:
ILLINOIS - The American Red Cross is encouraging central Illinois residents to make potentially lifesaving blood donations during the month of April.
Red Cross officials say volunteer donors of all blood types are needed this spring, and that the donations can make a big impact on the lives of patients. According to data collected by the Red Cross, nearly 2.8 million people donated blood in 2016.
If you would like to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. You may make an appointment to donate blood by calling (800) 733-2767.
We have included a list of blood drive locations below:
Douglas County:
Arcola
3/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Salvage, 427 E County Rd 200 North
Atwood
3/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main Street
Logan County:
Lincoln
4/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd
Macon County:
Argenta
4/4/2017: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Argenta United Methodist Church, 520 West Elm
Decatur
3/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
3/27/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., MacArthur High School Decatur, 1499 W. Grand Ave.
3/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sharon United Methodist Church, 4363 West Center
Forsyth
3/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hickory Point Mall, Route 51 North, 1146 Hickory Point Mall
4/20/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Decatur Christian School, 137 S Grant St
Mount Zion
3/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street
Mason County:
Havana
3/20/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S Charlotte St
4/13/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Havana High School, 501 South McKinley St
Moultrie County:
Sullivan
4/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mason Point - Max Knight Bldg, 1 Masonic Way
Piatt County:
Cerro Gordo
4/15/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St
Christian County:
Kincaid
3/30/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Fork Junior/Senior High School, 612 Dial Street
Moweaqua
4/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 222 North Hanover
Pana
4/8/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart School/St. Patrick's Church, 219 South Locust Street
