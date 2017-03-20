Brad Underwood welcomed by Illini fans at State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN – It’s official, Brad Underwood is the new head basketball coach for the Fighting Illini. Underwood was officially introduced on Monday to talk to the media and fans at the State Farm Center.

The announcement came just one week after John Groce was fired. Underwood comes to Illinois after just one season at Oklahoma State.

Prior to his one season at Oklahoma State, Underwood spent three seasons at Stephen F. Austin where he compiled an 89-14 record, and three NCAA tournament appearances.

Underwood is a 1986 graduate of Kansas State. He was an assistant coach at Western Illinois from 1992 to 2003.