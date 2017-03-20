Average gas prices in Illinois continue to rise

ILLINOIS - The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Illinois continues to rise, according to data collected by GasBuddy.com.

In the survey, GasBuddy officials say average gas prices in Illinois have risen 2.9 cents in the last week to $2.35 per gallon. However, the national average fell 0.3 cents, to $2.29 per gallon, within the same time frame.

Officials also say the current average gas price in Illinois is 6.2 cents higher than a month ago, and 32.1 cents higher than a year ago. GasBuddy.com Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says that while gas prices increased in a few states, a large portion of the country saw their gas prices fall.

