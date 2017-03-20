Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce hosting community forum

DECATUR - The Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to participate in a community discussion on March 20.

This event will be held at the Decatur Civic Center from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to share ideas on how to make positive changes throughout the community. There is no fee to attend, and this event is open to the public.

For more information on this or other events sponsored by the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, email Greaterdbcc@gmail.com.