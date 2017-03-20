Graffiti suspects sought for vandalizing Decatur park

DECATUR - Decatur Park Police are looking for whoever vandalized two locations in Nelson Park with graffiti.

Police say they found graffiti at Nelson Park Pavilion #1 and the Lake Shore and Route 36 underpass.

Photos posted by the Park Police show one image that was painted in several locations. A second image was also painted in the park.

They say this kind of "criminal activity" pulls staff from their duties so they can clean up the graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. If you see suspicious activity you are asked to call dispatch at 424-1311.