Teen dead after stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Police in Springfield are investigating the stabbing death of a 17-year-old that took place on Monday.

Police were called to the 1800 block of South 16th Street for an unresponsive person. They found a male lying near the street with apparent stab wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to St. John's Hospital where he later died.

Police located a suspect and apprehended him in the 2100 block of South 14th Street shortly after the incident. The 17-year-old suspect was taken to the Springfield Police Department.

The investigation was ongoing as of Monday afternoon. Anyone with information should contact the police department at 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.