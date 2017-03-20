Illinois Fire Service Institute Library a finalist for national award

CHAMPAIGN – The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced three Illinois institutions as finalists for the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, including one in Central Illinois.

Illinois’s Illinois Fire Service Institute Library in Champaign was named among the 30 finalists, along with the Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center.

For 23 years, the National Medal has celebrated institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public services and are making a difference for individuals, families and communities. It is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to the community.

Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, says these finalists represent the leading institutions that serve as catalysts for change in their communities.

“It is our honor to recognize 30 notable institutions for the work they do in re-enforcing the importance of lifelong learning and in turn improving the lives of individuals, families and communities. We salute them and their valuable work in providing educational opportunities to their community and celebrate the power libraries and museums can have across the country,” Matthew says.

These finalists were chosen because of their significant and exceptional contributions to their communities.

Award officials are encouraging those who have visited any of the finalists to share their story on the Institute of Museum and Library Services Facebook page. A full list of finalists can be found here.

The National Medal winners will be announced later this spring, and representatives from the winning institutions will travel to Washington, D.C. to be honored at the National Medal award ceremony.