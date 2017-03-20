Springfield police release body cam footage of officer-involved incident

SPRINGFIELD - In an update to a story WAND News has been following, the Springfield Police Department has released body camera footage of a February 27 incident that resulted in the arrest of a Springfield police officer.

The incident, which happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street, was investigated by the Illinois State Police at the request of the Springfield Police Department.

According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, police say an officer was dispatched to a home for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police also say the officer was involved in a verbal altercation with a 19-year-old man, which escalated into a physical altercation. The 19-year-old was not arrested following this altercation.

Springfield police say the officer, identified as Samuel Rosario, was arrested the following morning on preliminary charges of official misconduct and two counts of battery. Rosario has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.