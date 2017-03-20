Brad Underwood "dreaming big" at introductory press conference

CHAMPAIGN -- Brad Underwood was introduced Monday as the new Illini head basketball coach - the 18th in program history.

"I dream big, and I dream bigger," Underwood said. "Winning a national championship is something that can happen here, and I want to be a part of that. I want to help lead this program to that."

The former Oklahoma State head coach can finally catch his breath after a hectic four day stretch. His team lost to Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday. He met with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman Saturday morning, accepted his offer, and soon after flew to Champaign. Then it was off to the State Farm Center Monday morning for his introductory press conference.

