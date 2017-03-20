Community chat sparking conversations about helping neglected neighborhoods

DECATUR- Monday evening, the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its first of many Community Chats. Inviting out those from the Decatur community and beyond to talk about issues plaguing residents in the inner city neighborhoods who are in need of attention and help.

Representative with the GDBCC, Jacob Jenkins said, "After the city lights are turned off at 6 o'clock, these people still remain in these neighborhood. So there is no getting around them. And everybody who works in this town and lives elsewhere these are the people who are left here and they deserve something wonderful. They deserve a Decatur they can believe in."

